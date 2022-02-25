Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Versa

69,118 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL Hatchback

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8410035
  2. 8410035
  3. 8410035
  4. 8410035
  5. 8410035
  6. 8410035
  7. 8410035
  8. 8410035
  9. 8410035
  10. 8410035
  11. 8410035
  12. 8410035
  13. 8410035
  14. 8410035
  15. 8410035
  16. 8410035
  17. 8410035
  18. 8410035
  19. 8410035
  20. 8410035
  21. 8410035
  22. 8410035
  23. 8410035
  24. 8410035
  25. 8410035
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,118KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8410035
  • Stock #: 378560
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP6CL378560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 378560
  • Mileage 69,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with AC fog, lights and automatic transmission. This Versa will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales tea, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 Buick LaCrosse CX
 138,261 KM
$10,350 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic LX
 103,127 KM
$8,350 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX50 B...
 64,000 KM
$26,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory