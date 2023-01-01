Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

87,716 KM

Details Description Features

$17,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10451280
  2. 10451280
  3. 10451280
  4. 10451280
  5. 10451280
  6. 10451280
  7. 10451280
  8. 10451280
  9. 10451280
  10. 10451280
  11. 10451280
  12. 10451280
  13. 10451280
  14. 10451280
  15. 10451280
  16. 10451280
  17. 10451280
  18. 10451280
  19. 10451280
  20. 10451280
  21. 10451280
  22. 10451280
  23. 10451280
  24. 10451280
  25. 10451280
  26. 10451280
  27. 10451280
  28. 10451280
  29. 10451280
  30. 10451280
  31. 10451280
  32. 10451280
  33. 10451280
  34. 10451280
Contact Seller

$17,350

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
87,716KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10451280
  • Stock #: 222905
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV8CW222905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 222905
  • Mileage 87,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with the 4 cylinder, All-wheel drive and extremely low KMS for its age. Great shape and runs well. This 2012 Toyota RAV4 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission) and up to 50% of any additional warranty concerns in the allotted time and km frame coverage. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 181,869 KM
$22,350 + tax & lic
2006 Porsche Boxster S
 85,745 KM
$27,549 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL
 166,477 KM
$18,359 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory