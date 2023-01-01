Menu
2012 Toyota RAV4

145,176 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

145,176KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9637297
  Stock #: 123766
  VIN: 2T3ZF4DV9CW123766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 123766
  • Mileage 145,176 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!
This RAV4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the tan cloth interior features an adjustable steering wheel, a sunroof, AM/FM/CD options and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with power mirrors, rear defrost, RWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
