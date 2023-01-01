2012 Toyota RAV4

$13,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 1 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637297

9637297 Stock #: 123766

123766 VIN: 2T3ZF4DV9CW123766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 123766

Mileage 145,176 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.