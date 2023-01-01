$13,350+ tax & licensing
2013 Acura MDX
Tech
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
219,842KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9750391
- Stock #: 002890
- VIN: 2HNYD2H62DH002890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This Acura is fully equipped with A/C and the black leather interior features heated memory power front seats, 3rd row seating, heated power side mirrors and cruise control. It comes with a navigation system, bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM/CD options as well as a DVD player. It is equipped with fog lights, a back up camera, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Acura MDX could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this MDX and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Roof DVD/TV
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Running Boards / Rails
