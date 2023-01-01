Menu
2013 Acura MDX

219,842 KM

$13,350

+ tax & licensing
$13,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Acura MDX

2013 Acura MDX

Tech

2013 Acura MDX

Tech

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,350

+ taxes & licensing

219,842KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9750391
  Stock #: 002890
  VIN: 2HNYD2H62DH002890

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 002890
  Mileage 219,842 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!
This Acura is fully equipped with A/C and the black leather interior features heated memory power front seats, 3rd row seating, heated power side mirrors and cruise control. It comes with a navigation system, bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM/CD options as well as a DVD player. It is equipped with fog lights, a back up camera, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Acura MDX could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this MDX and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Roof DVD/TV
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

