2013 Acura RDX

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 8 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8692109

8692109 Stock #: 800891

800891 VIN: 5J8TB4H5XDL800891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 800891

Mileage 140,811 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Fully loaded Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Power Rear Door / Hatch Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Self Parking / Park Assist WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.