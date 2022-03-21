Menu
2013 Acura RDX

140,811 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Acura RDX

2013 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg Coming soon!

2013 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg Coming soon!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,811KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8692109
  Stock #: 800891
  VIN: 5J8TB4H5XDL800891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800891
  • Mileage 140,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon! Certification included! No accidents and equipped with navigation, A/C, bluetooth, heated front seats, leather interior, power hatch and a sunroof, this Acura RDX could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Self Parking / Park Assist
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

