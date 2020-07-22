Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

134,318 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

134,318KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5700582
  Stock #: 247870
  VIN: 1G1PL5SH9D7247870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 247870
  • Mileage 134,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Great shape! Excellent fuel Mileage! This Cruze will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

