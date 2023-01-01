$17,750+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
- Listing ID: 9506257
- Stock #: 139245
- VIN: 3GCPKREAXDG139245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,419 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! Certification included!
This Silverado is equipped with 4x4, the 4.8 L V-8 engine, power windows and mirros, A/C and cruise control. This 6 passenger Chevrolet Silverado will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
