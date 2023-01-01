Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

202,419 KM

$17,750

+ tax & licensing
$17,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$17,750

+ taxes & licensing

202,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9506257
  • Stock #: 139245
  • VIN: 3GCPKREAXDG139245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 139245
  • Mileage 202,419 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!

This Silverado is equipped with 4x4, the 4.8 L V-8 engine, power windows and mirros, A/C and cruise control. This 6 passenger Chevrolet Silverado will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
4x4
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

