Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

72,754 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LS Auto Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LS Auto Sedan

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 7994160
  2. 7994160
  3. 7994160
  4. 7994160
  5. 7994160
  6. 7994160
  7. 7994160
  8. 7994160
  9. 7994160
  10. 7994160
  11. 7994160
  12. 7994160
  13. 7994160
  14. 7994160
  15. 7994160
  16. 7994160
  17. 7994160
  18. 7994160
  19. 7994160
  20. 7994160
  21. 7994160
  22. 7994160
  23. 7994160
  24. 7994160
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,754KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7994160
  • Stock #: 218506
  • VIN: 1G1JA5EH7D4218506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 218506
  • Mileage 72,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Very low kms, blue-tooth and more! This Sonic will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 120,999 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Scion tC Sports...
 129,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Dart SXT ...
 246,310 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory