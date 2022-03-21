2013 Chrysler Town & Country

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 9 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8685938

8685938 Stock #: 641525

641525 VIN: 2C4RC1GG2DR641525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 202,978 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax

