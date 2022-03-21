Menu
2013 Chrysler Town & Country

202,978 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

202,978KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8685938
  • Stock #: 641525
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG2DR641525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with leather, heated seats, back-up camera, remote start and more. This Town and country will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Satellite Radio
Wood Trim Interior
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Email Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

