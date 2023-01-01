Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,417 KM

$10,350

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

156,417KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9589015
  Stock #: 636610
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2DR636610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 636610
  • Mileage 156,417 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!

This Caravan is equipped with front and rear A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features AM/FM/CD options, an adjustable steering wheel and power door locks and windows. This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan comes with rear defrost, a roof rack and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Luggage / Roof Rack

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

