2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
- Listing ID: 9589015
- Stock #: 636610
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2DR636610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 156,417 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Certification included!
This Caravan is equipped with front and rear A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features AM/FM/CD options, an adjustable steering wheel and power door locks and windows. This 7 passenger Dodge Grand Caravan comes with rear defrost, a roof rack and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Dodge Grand Caravan could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
