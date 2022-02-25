Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Fiat 500

202,819 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

Pop

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Fiat 500

Pop

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8337336
  2. 8337336
  3. 8337336
  4. 8337336
  5. 8337336
  6. 8337336
  7. 8337336
  8. 8337336
  9. 8337336
  10. 8337336
  11. 8337336
  12. 8337336
  13. 8337336
  14. 8337336
  15. 8337336
  16. 8337336
  17. 8337336
  18. 8337336
  19. 8337336
  20. 8337336
  21. 8337336
  22. 8337336
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,819KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8337336
  • Stock #: 533824
  • VIN: 3C3CFFAR1DT533824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 533824
  • Mileage 202,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a 6 speed manual transmission, AC and power windows. This Fiat 500 POP will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 103,115 KM
$13,759 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 110,927 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL
 151,410 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory