2013 Fiat 500

8337336 Stock #: 533824

533824 VIN: 3C3CFFAR1DT533824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 202,819 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Convenience Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

