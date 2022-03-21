Menu
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon

73,797 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

E-150 XL coming soon!

2013 Ford E-Series Wagon

E-150 XL coming soon!

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

73,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8731166
  • Stock #: A55662
  • VIN: 1FMNE1BWXDDA55662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with A/C, cruise control and 3rd row seating this E-150 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
CD Player
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

