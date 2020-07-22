Menu
2013 Ford Edge

146,236 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited FWD 2013 Ford Edge Limited

2013 Ford Edge

Limited FWD 2013 Ford Edge Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,236KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5482920
  Stock #: TRD47
  VIN: 2FMDK3K97DBA54744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,236 KM

Vehicle Description

This
Ford Edge will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come
with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto
warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through
Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. All vehicles with XM Capability come
with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM. For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has
been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same
quality that the business began with back in 1995. With growth over
the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles
with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house. Our staff
includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well
as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way
possible. All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and
many are available for Financing as well. If you are looking at this
vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call
us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fully loaded

