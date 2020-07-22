2013 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
+ taxes & licensing
This
Ford Edge will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come
with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto
warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through
Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. All vehicles with XM Capability come
with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM. For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has
been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same
quality that the business began with back in 1995. With growth over
the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles
with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house. Our staff
includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well
as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way
possible. All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and
many are available for Financing as well. If you are looking at this
vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call
us at (905)-774-3111.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1