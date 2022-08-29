2013 Ford Edge

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053053

9053053 Stock #: A45659

A45659 VIN: 2FMDK3JC8DBA45659

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour GRY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A45659

Mileage 139,510 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.