2013 Ford Escape

$15,750 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560871

8560871 Stock #: A31113

A31113 VIN: 1FMCU9H98DUA31113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A31113

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Accident Free Microsoft SYNC Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.