Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8560871
  2. 8560871
  3. 8560871
  4. 8560871
  5. 8560871
  6. 8560871
  7. 8560871
  8. 8560871
  9. 8560871
  10. 8560871
  11. 8560871
  12. 8560871
  13. 8560871
  14. 8560871
  15. 8560871
  16. 8560871
  17. 8560871
  18. 8560871
  19. 8560871
  20. 8560871
  21. 8560871
  22. 8560871
  23. 8560871
  24. 8560871
  25. 8560871
  26. 8560871
  27. 8560871
  28. 8560871
  29. 8560871
  30. 8560871
  31. 8560871
  32. 8560871
  33. 8560871
  34. 8560871
  35. 8560871
Contact Seller

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560871
  • Stock #: A31113
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H98DUA31113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A31113
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents! Certification included! Equipped with All-wheel drive, navigation, heated seats, blue-tooth and the dependable 2.0 L motor. This Escape will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Accident Free
Microsoft SYNC
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2016 Jeep PATR HGH A...
 172,308 KM
$12,750 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XL
 214,000 KM
$16,359 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 172,000 KM
$15,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory