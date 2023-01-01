2013 Ford F-150

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 9 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10396122

10396122 Stock #: D97633

D97633 VIN: 1FTMF1CM6DKD97633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # D97633

Mileage 186,979 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.