2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD 4x4 Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.