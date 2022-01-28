Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

209,147 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8165398
  2. 8165398
  3. 8165398
  4. 8165398
  5. 8165398
  6. 8165398
  7. 8165398
  8. 8165398
  9. 8165398
  10. 8165398
  11. 8165398
  12. 8165398
  13. 8165398
  14. 8165398
  15. 8165398
  16. 8165398
  17. 8165398
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,147KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165398
  • Stock #: D97909
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF0DKD97909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D97909
  • Mileage 209,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with 4x4, the 5.0 L, blue-tooth, 6 seater capability and more. This F-150 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto and it will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty.Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 209,147 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey SXT
 169,433 KM
$9,350 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey SXT
 86,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory