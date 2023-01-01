Menu
2013 Ford F-150

158,854 KM

$21,750

+ tax & licensing
$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

158,854KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9447577
  Stock #: A76672
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DFA76672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A76672
  • Mileage 158,854 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included! Lots of service reports on record!

This F-150 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray interior features heated front seats, power windows and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Ford pick-up comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Civic could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

