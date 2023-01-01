2013 Ford F-150

$21,750 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 8 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9447577

9447577 Stock #: A76672

A76672 VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DFA76672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A76672

Mileage 158,854 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Automatic climate control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start Cooled / Ventilated Seats

