866-972-4775
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$21,750
- Listing ID: 9447577
- Stock #: A76672
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DFA76672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,854 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Certification included! Lots of service reports on record!
This F-150 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray interior features heated front seats, power windows and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Ford pick-up comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Civic could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
