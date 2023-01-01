Menu
2013 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$16,750

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9567088
  • Stock #: C45182
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7DfC45182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with remote start, the 5.0 L, 4x4, 6 passenger, tonneau cover and cloth seats. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Dual Power Seats
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

