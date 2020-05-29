Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE Navigation! Heated Seats! Cruise!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SE Navigation! Heated Seats! Cruise!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 5147471
  2. 5147471
  3. 5147471
  4. 5147471
  5. 5147471
  6. 5147471
  7. 5147471
  8. 5147471
  9. 5147471
  10. 5147471
  11. 5147471
  12. 5147471
  13. 5147471
  14. 5147471
  15. 5147471
  16. 5147471
  17. 5147471
  18. 5147471
  19. 5147471
  20. 5147471
  21. 5147471
  22. 5147471
  23. 5147471
  24. 5147471
  25. 5147471
  26. 5147471
  27. 5147471
  28. 5147471
  29. 5147471
  30. 5147471
  31. 5147471
  32. 5147471
  33. 5147471
  34. 5147471
  35. 5147471
  36. 5147471
  37. 5147471
  38. 5147471
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,177KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5147471
  • Stock #: 281129
  • VIN: 1FADP3K26DL281129
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation! Heated Seats! Cruise! This Focus will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • Premium Audio Package
  • 2 keys
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 Nissan Rogue Cr...
 177,450 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan ALT SL 2...
 134,721 KM
$9,450 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE N...
 140,177 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory