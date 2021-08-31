Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Savana

81,689 KM

Details Description Features

$25,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Savana

2013 GMC Savana

G2500 Extended Cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Savana

G2500 Extended Cargo

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 7713910
  2. 7713910
  3. 7713910
  4. 7713910
  5. 7713910
  6. 7713910
  7. 7713910
  8. 7713910
  9. 7713910
  10. 7713910
  11. 7713910
  12. 7713910
  13. 7713910
  14. 7713910
  15. 7713910
Contact Seller

$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

81,689KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7713910
  • Stock #: 163058
  • VIN: 1GTW7GBA4D1163058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 163058
  • Mileage 81,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Tires in brand new condition as well as the majority of the van due to low kms! Great work van for contractors of all kinds, electrician, carpenter, plumber, mobile service and more. (Maybe convert into a camper?) This Savanna will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2007 GMC Sierra 2500...
 212,000 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac G3 Wave...
 111,000 KM
$3,750 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 212,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory