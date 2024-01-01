$9,350+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE AS-IS
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$9,350
+ taxes & licensing
304,186KM
Used
VIN 1GTR2VE79DZ160819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 304,186 KM
Vehicle Description
Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles. Equipped with 4x4 and the 5.3 L. This Sierra will be sold AS-IS.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Auto Start or Remote Start
