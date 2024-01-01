Menu
Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles. Equipped with 4x4 and the 5.3 L. This Sierra will be sold AS-IS.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

304,186 KM

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE AS-IS

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE AS-IS

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

304,186KM
Used
VIN 1GTR2VE79DZ160819

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 304,186 KM

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles. Equipped with 4x4 and the 5.3 L. This Sierra will be sold AS-IS.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Auto Start or Remote Start

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

2013 GMC Sierra 1500