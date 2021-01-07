2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

