Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with heated seats, AC, back-up camera, 2 keys and more. This 2013 Honda Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Daves Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-0d610d73-7fff-533e-1c34-c53a9e9178e3><br></span></div>

2013 Honda Civic

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,597

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed AT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed AT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10924949
  2. 10924949
  3. 10924949
  4. 10924949
  5. 10924949
  6. 10924949
  7. 10924949
  8. 10924949
  9. 10924949
  10. 10924949
  11. 10924949
  12. 10924949
  13. 10924949
  14. 10924949
  15. 10924949
  16. 10924949
  17. 10924949
  18. 10924949
  19. 10924949
  20. 10924949
  21. 10924949
  22. 10924949
  23. 10924949
  24. 10924949
  25. 10924949
  26. 10924949
Contact Seller

$8,597

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
240,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F50DH009688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with heated seats, AC, back-up camera, 2 keys and more. This 2013 Honda Civic will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD *2 sets of tires* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD *2 sets of tires* 152,830 KM $23,395 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 5-Door *Winter Tires included* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium PZEV 5-Door *Winter Tires included* 144,270 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL for sale in Dunnville, ON
2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL 138,107 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,597

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic