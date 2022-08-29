Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

106,169 KM

Details Description Features

$14,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX COMING SOON!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$14,350

+ taxes & licensing

106,169KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9298057
  • Stock #: 005101
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F40DH005101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 005101
  • Mileage 106,169 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!

This Civic is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray interior features heated front seats, power windows and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Civic comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Civic could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Honda Civic LX ...
 106,169 KM
$14,350 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 194,944 KM
$9,350 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot SP...
 155,514 KM
$13,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory