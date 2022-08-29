2013 Honda Civic

$14,350 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 1 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9298057

9298057 Stock #: 005101

005101 VIN: 2HGFB2F40DH005101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 005101

Mileage 106,169 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.