Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

114,745 KM

Details Description Features

$11,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9787672
  2. 9787672
  3. 9787672
  4. 9787672
  5. 9787672
  6. 9787672
  7. 9787672
  8. 9787672
  9. 9787672
  10. 9787672
  11. 9787672
  12. 9787672
  13. 9787672
  14. 9787672
  15. 9787672
  16. 9787672
  17. 9787672
  18. 9787672
  19. 9787672
  20. 9787672
  21. 9787672
  22. 9787672
  23. 9787672
  24. 9787672
  25. 9787672
  26. 9787672
  27. 9787672
  28. 9787672
  29. 9787672
  30. 9787672
  31. 9787672
  32. 9787672
  33. 9787672
  34. 9787672
  35. 9787672
Contact Seller

$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,745KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787672
  • Stock #: 433499
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH433499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 433499
  • Mileage 114,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with heated seats and AC. This Elnatra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 166,915 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 208,617 KM
$16,350 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-250 SD X...
 168,850 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory