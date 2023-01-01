Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

125,985 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,985KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9972677
  Stock #: 331766
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH331766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 331766
  • Mileage 125,985 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!
This Elantra is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray cloth interior features heated front seats, a sunroof, AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Hyundai Elantra comes with fog lights, rear defrost and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Hyundai could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this car or need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

