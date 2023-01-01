$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
76,213KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10120773
- Stock #: 741928
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC1DH741928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Get ready to redefine your driving experience with the exceptional 2013 Hyundai Sonata. This meticulously maintained vehicle, with a V.I.N. of 5NPEB4AC1DH741928 and a low mileage of just 76,000 kilometers, offers an irresistible combination of elegance, reliability, and peace of mind. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!
Key Features: Sleek and Timeless Design: The Hyundai Sonata boasts a sophisticated exterior design that turns heads wherever it goes. With its flowing lines and distinctive details, it exudes an air of elegance and modernity.
Smooth and Efficient Performance: Experience the joy of driving with the Sonata's capable engine, delivering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. Enjoy a smooth ride, responsive handling, and a comfortable driving experience.
Impeccable Condition: This Sonata has been meticulously cared for, with no accidents in its history. You can have complete peace of mind knowing that it has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Step inside the Sonata and be greeted by a thoughtfully designed cabin. With its generous seating space, high-quality materials, and advanced features, the interior provides a comfortable and enjoyable driving environment.
Advanced Safety Features: Hyundai prioritizes your safety and equips the Sonata with a range of advanced safety features. From stability control to multiple airbags, it offers peace of mind for you and your passengers on every journey.
VIN: 5NPEB4AC1DH741928: This unique vehicle identification number confirms the authenticity of the Hyundai Sonata, assuring you of its genuine quality and performance.
Don't miss the chance to own the 2013 Hyundai Sonata, a remarkable vehicle that seamlessly blends style, reliability, and safety. Contact us now or visit our dealership to schedule a test drive and experience the unmatched elegance and comfort of the Hyundai Sonata for yourself!
**Note: Please verify the availability and other details of the vehicle directly with the dealership using the provided VIN.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
