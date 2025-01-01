Menu
Account
Sign In
<font color=#333333 face=Roboto, sans-serif><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *6 SPEED*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*. This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window. Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></font> <div><span> </span></div>

2013 Kia Forte

201,813 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Forte

EX One owner! Moonroof!

Watch This Vehicle
12289272

2013 Kia Forte

EX One owner! Moonroof!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,813KM
VIN KNAFU4A2XD5668416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,813 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *6 SPEED*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*. This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window. Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD Low Mileage!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. 4WD Low Mileage!! 145,219 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX AWD AWD! Leather! No Accidents! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Kia Sorento EX AWD AWD! Leather! No Accidents! 199,235 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD No Accidents! Super Clean! Low Mileage! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD No Accidents! Super Clean! Low Mileage! 142,248 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Forte