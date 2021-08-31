2013 Mazda CX-5

$12,750 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 3 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7899102

7899102 Stock #: 105463

105463 VIN: JM3KE4BE5D0105463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 105463

Mileage 155,382 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.