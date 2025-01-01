Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *** This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-10e11b45-7fff-3379-f1dd-2c23848d6d8b></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! </span></div>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

284,177 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
i Touring MT 4-Door

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Used
284,177KM
VIN JM1BL1V78D1803795

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 284,177 KM

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

