Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *NO ACCIDENTS*A/C*POWER WINDOWS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-6ab2bec9-7fff-5f6c-fe39-530fc46ea0f2></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

218,674 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport MT 4-Door

Watch This Vehicle
13047236

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

i Sport MT 4-Door

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13047236
  2. 13047236
  3. 13047236
  4. 13047236
  5. 13047236
  6. 13047236
  7. 13047236
  8. 13047236
  9. 13047236
  10. 13047236
  11. 13047236
  12. 13047236
  13. 13047236
  14. 13047236
  15. 13047236
  16. 13047236
  17. 13047236
  18. 13047236
  19. 13047236
  20. 13047236
  21. 13047236
  22. 13047236
  23. 13047236
  24. 13047236
  25. 13047236
  26. 13047236
  27. 13047236
  28. 13047236
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,674KM
VIN JM1BL1UF5D1733259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,674 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *NO ACCIDENTS*A/C*POWER WINDOWS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD *Service records included* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD *Service records included* 228,197 KM $16,795 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S *NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S *NO ACCIDENTS* 124,035 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L ~1 OWNER!NO ACCIDENTS~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L ~1 OWNER!NO ACCIDENTS~ 151,902 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Mazda MAZDA3