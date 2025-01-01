$5,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Sport MT 4-Door
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
i Sport MT 4-Door
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,674KM
VIN JM1BL1UF5D1733259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,674 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *NO ACCIDENTS*A/C*POWER WINDOWS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2016 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD *Service records included* 228,197 KM $16,795 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S *NO ACCIDENTS* 124,035 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L ~1 OWNER!NO ACCIDENTS~ 151,902 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dave's Auto Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2013 Mazda MAZDA3