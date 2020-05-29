Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Nissan ALT SL

2013 Nissan ALT SL

2.5 SL Fully Loaded! Leather! Heated Seats! Nav! Back-up Camera!

2013 Nissan ALT SL

2.5 SL Fully Loaded! Leather! Heated Seats! Nav! Back-up Camera!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

  134,721KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5147474
  Stock #: 495905
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP9DN495905
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Fully Loaded! Leather! Heated Seats! Nav! Back-up Camera! This Altima will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Power Options
  Power Mirrors
  Power Windows
  Power Steering
  Power Door Locks
Convenience
  Cruise Control
  Steering Wheel Controls
  Intermittent Wipers
  Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  CD Player
  Bluetooth
  Satellite Radio
Windows
  Sunroof
  MOONROOF
Seating
  Leather Interior
  5 Passenger
Trim
  Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  Luxury Package
  Fully loaded
  Leatherette Interior
  12V outlet
  2 keys
  Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  Air Conditioning A/C
  Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  Backup / Rear View Camera
  Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

