Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Altima

97,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,299

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10124973
  2. 10124973
  3. 10124973
  4. 10124973
  5. 10124973
  6. 10124973
  7. 10124973
  8. 10124973
  9. 10124973
  10. 10124973
  11. 10124973
  12. 10124973
  13. 10124973
  14. 10124973
  15. 10124973
  16. 10124973
  17. 10124973
  18. 10124973
  19. 10124973
  20. 10124973
  21. 10124973
  22. 10124973
  23. 10124973
  24. 10124973
  25. 10124973
  26. 10124973
  27. 10124973
  28. 10124973
  29. 10124973
  30. 10124973
  31. 10124973
  32. 10124973
  33. 10124973
  34. 10124973
  35. 10124973
  36. 10124973
  37. 10124973
  38. 10124973
Contact Seller

$10,299

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10124973
  • Stock #: 417516
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4DN417516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 417516
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometers! One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
Introducing the Remarkable 2013 Nissan Altima SL Trim with Impeccable History!
Are you in search of a pre-owned vehicle that combines elegance, reliability, and exceptional performance? Look no further! We proudly present to you the extraordinary 2013 Nissan Altima SL, VIN 1N4AL3AP4DN417516, a true gem that will exceed all your expectations.
Key Features:

  1. Pristine Condition: This Nissan Altima SL boasts a spotless history with no accidents. Rest assured, you're investing in a vehicle that has been exceptionally well-maintained, providing you with peace of mind and worry-free ownership.

  2. Sleek and Stylish: With its sophisticated design, the 2013 Altima SL exudes elegance and class. The sleek lines and bold curves create a visually striking appearance that turns heads wherever you go. Make a statement with this timeless beauty.

  3. Powerful Performance: Equipped with a robust engine, the Altima SL delivers a thrilling driving experience. Experience the exhilaration of its performance, with seamless acceleration and responsive handling. This sedan will make every commute or road trip an absolute pleasure.

  4. Luxurious Interior: Step inside the Altima SL and indulge in its luxurious features. The meticulously crafted interior boasts premium leather seating, offering unparalleled comfort and support. Stay connected with the advanced infotainment system that includes a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

  5. Advanced Safety: Nissan is renowned for its commitment to safety, and the Altima SL is no exception. With advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and a comprehensive airbag system, this sedan prioritizes your well-being.


Don't miss this opportunity to own a remarkable 2013 Nissan Altima SL with just 97,500 miles on the odometer. With its pristine condition, luxurious features, and exceptional performance, this Altima is the epitome of automotive excellence.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the sheer brilliance of the 2013 Nissan Altima SL. Hurry, as this remarkable sedan won't stay on our lot for long!
Visit our dealership at [Insert dealership address] or call [Insert dealership contact number] for more information.
Note: Price, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Please contact the dealership for the most up-to-date information.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 97,500 KM
$10,299 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 173,946 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX
 157,450 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory