2013 Nissan Versa

100,301 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

1.6 S 5M

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  • Listing ID: 5400776
  • Stock #: 831209
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP6DL831209

100,301KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 831209
  • Mileage 100,301 KM

Vehicle Description

This Versa will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Clear Carproof or Carfax

