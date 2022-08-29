Menu
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

197,075 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 Limited BLUE-TOOTH/AC/ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 Limited BLUE-TOOTH/AC/ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9057187
  • Stock #: 840103
  • VIN: JF2GPACC2DH840103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 840103
  • Mileage 197,075 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included! Equipped with blue-tooth, AC, power windows and All-wheel drive. This Subaru Crosstrek will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

