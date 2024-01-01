Menu
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*ALL WHEEL DRIVE*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF* This RAV4 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

2013 Toyota RAV4

206,011 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,011KM
VIN 2T3RFREV6DW032936

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,011 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Remote / Keyless Entry
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Toyota RAV4