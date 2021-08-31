Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

154,239 KM

Details Description Features

$16,750

+ tax & licensing
$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

2013 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

154,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7713904
  • Stock #: 002342
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV0DW002342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 002342
  • Mileage 154,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Bluetooth Connection
Climate Control
Fog Lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Power Driver Seat
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Seat Memory. This RAV4 will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Push Button Start
Leather Interior
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Satellite Radio
MOONROOF
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Accident Free
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

