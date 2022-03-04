Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

200,732 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE FWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,732KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8464524
  Stock #: 006963
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV0DW006963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 006963
  • Mileage 200,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with a back-up camera, blue-tooth connection and AC. This RAV4 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

