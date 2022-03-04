2013 Toyota RAV4

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 8 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

116778 VIN: 2T3BFREV5DW116778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour BLK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 116778

Mileage 226,842 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Smart Device Integration Exterior tinted windows Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Accident Free 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

