2013 Toyota RAV4

181,067 KM

Details Description Features

$15,750

+ tax & licensing
$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

181,067KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9310831
  • Stock #: 052499
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV0DW052499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 052499
  • Mileage 181,067 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Low kilometers! Certification included!

This RAV4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the tan interior features heated front seats, power windows as well as some high value options including bluetooth connectivity, back up camera, fog lights and a privacy glass. This 5 passenger Toyota RAV4 comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
AWD
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
12V outlet
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

