$15,750+ tax & licensing
866-972-4775
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$15,750
- Listing ID: 9310831
- Stock #: 052499
- VIN: 2T3RFREV0DW052499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,067 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Low kilometers! Certification included!
This RAV4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the tan interior features heated front seats, power windows as well as some high value options including bluetooth connectivity, back up camera, fog lights and a privacy glass. This 5 passenger Toyota RAV4 comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
