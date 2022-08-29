2013 Toyota RAV4

$15,750 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9310831

052499 VIN: 2T3RFREV0DW052499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 052499

Mileage 181,067 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Illuminated Visor Mirrors 12V outlet Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Backup / Rear View Camera

