Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

129,898 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9424263
  2. 9424263
  3. 9424263
  4. 9424263
  5. 9424263
  6. 9424263
  7. 9424263
  8. 9424263
  9. 9424263
  10. 9424263
  11. 9424263
  12. 9424263
  13. 9424263
  14. 9424263
  15. 9424263
  16. 9424263
  17. 9424263
  18. 9424263
  19. 9424263
  20. 9424263
  21. 9424263
  22. 9424263
  23. 9424263
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,898KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424263
  • Stock #: 069940
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV6DW069940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,898 KM

Vehicle Description

*CHRISTMAS CLOSURE* Daves Auto will be closed from Dec. 24, 2022-Jan. 2, 2022. We will reply to all inquiries after the holidays. Messages can be texted to 2 8 9 ~ 8 2 1 ~ 8 9 0 6. Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!

One owner! No accidents! Certification included!

This RAV4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated front seats, a sunroof, AM/FM/CD options and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with rear defrost, fog lights an automatic transmission and AWD for all kinds of terrain. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2020 Hyundai Accent ...
 77,975 KM
$20,750 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 143,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 163,810 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory