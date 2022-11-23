$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
- Listing ID: 9424263
- Stock #: 069940
- VIN: 2T3RFREV6DW069940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,898 KM
Vehicle Description
*CHRISTMAS CLOSURE* Daves Auto will be closed from Dec. 24, 2022-Jan. 2, 2022. We will reply to all inquiries after the holidays. Messages can be texted to 2 8 9 ~ 8 2 1 ~ 8 9 0 6. Merry Christmas and a Happy New year!
One owner! No accidents! Certification included!
This RAV4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated front seats, a sunroof, AM/FM/CD options and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with rear defrost, fog lights an automatic transmission and AWD for all kinds of terrain. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
