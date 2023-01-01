$23,995+ tax & licensing
866-972-4775
2013 Toyota Tacoma
double cab
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$23,995
- Listing ID: 9610216
- Stock #: 010751
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN9DX010751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,398 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! No accidents! Certification included! Two keys, undercoated and in fantastic shape!
This Tacoma is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray leatherette interior features heated front seats, AM/FM/CD options as well as HD radio, Sirius XM and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with 4WD, running boards and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota Tacoma could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
