2013 Toyota Tacoma

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 7 , 3 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9610216

9610216 Stock #: 010751

010751 VIN: 5TFMU4FN9DX010751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 010751

Mileage 247,398 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows MOONROOF Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features 4x4 Leatherette Interior Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.