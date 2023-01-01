Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Tacoma

247,398 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

double cab

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Tacoma

double cab

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9610216
  2. 9610216
  3. 9610216
  4. 9610216
  5. 9610216
  6. 9610216
  7. 9610216
  8. 9610216
  9. 9610216
  10. 9610216
  11. 9610216
  12. 9610216
  13. 9610216
  14. 9610216
  15. 9610216
  16. 9610216
  17. 9610216
  18. 9610216
  19. 9610216
  20. 9610216
  21. 9610216
  22. 9610216
  23. 9610216
  24. 9610216
  25. 9610216
  26. 9610216
  27. 9610216
  28. 9610216
  29. 9610216
  30. 9610216
  31. 9610216
  32. 9610216
  33. 9610216
  34. 9610216
  35. 9610216
  36. 9610216
  37. 9610216
  38. 9610216
  39. 9610216
  40. 9610216
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
247,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610216
  • Stock #: 010751
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN9DX010751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 010751
  • Mileage 247,398 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents! Certification included! Two keys, undercoated and in fantastic shape!

This Tacoma is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray leatherette interior features heated front seats, AM/FM/CD options as well as HD radio, Sirius XM and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with 4WD, running boards and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota Tacoma could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
MOONROOF
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4x4
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2015 Honda Civic LX
 105,439 KM
$15,750 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,417 KM
$10,350 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris Se...
 180,364 KM
$7,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory