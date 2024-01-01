$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza
LE
2013 Toyota Venza
LE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
206,019KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB1DU040336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 040336
- Mileage 206,019 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *POWER WINDOWS*A/C*AWD* This Venza will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
5 Passenger
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
AWD
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
2013 Toyota Venza