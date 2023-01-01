Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura MDX

218,596 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 6-Spd AT w/Tech and Entertainment Package

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura MDX

SH-AWD 6-Spd AT w/Tech and Entertainment Package

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10451277
  2. 10451277
  3. 10451277
  4. 10451277
  5. 10451277
  6. 10451277
  7. 10451277
  8. 10451277
  9. 10451277
  10. 10451277
  11. 10451277
  12. 10451277
  13. 10451277
  14. 10451277
  15. 10451277
  16. 10451277
  17. 10451277
  18. 10451277
  19. 10451277
  20. 10451277
  21. 10451277
  22. 10451277
  23. 10451277
  24. 10451277
  25. 10451277
  26. 10451277
  27. 10451277
  28. 10451277
  29. 10451277
  30. 10451277
  31. 10451277
  32. 10451277
  33. 10451277
  34. 10451277
  35. 10451277
  36. 10451277
  37. 10451277
  38. 10451277
  39. 10451277
  40. 10451277
  41. 10451277
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
218,596KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10451277
  • Stock #: 506347
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H64EB506347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 506347
  • Mileage 218,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 3rd row seating,

navigation system,

back-up camera

, onstar

, drive train - all wheel

, rain sensor front windshield

, dvd

, rear air conditioning,

heated seats - driver and passenger

, satellite radio. leather

, sunroof/moonroof

, memory seat,


wood trim and Cruise control. This MDX will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 181,869 KM
$22,350 + tax & lic
2006 Porsche Boxster S
 85,745 KM
$27,549 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL
 166,477 KM
$18,359 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory