2014 Chevrolet Cruze

164,000 KM

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7739535
  • Stock #: 355375
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB6E7355375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 355375
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Cruze will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Defrost
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

