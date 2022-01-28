Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

167,071 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Manual Coming Soon!

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Manual Coming Soon!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8177824
  • Stock #: 210437
  • VIN: 1G1PB5SH2E7210437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 210437
  • Mileage 167,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon! Equipped with Sirius XM and AC. Manual Shift. This Cruze could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto and it will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty.Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

