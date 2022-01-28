2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 0 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8177824

8177824 Stock #: 210437

210437 VIN: 1G1PB5SH2E7210437

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 167,071 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.