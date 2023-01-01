Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,150

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9900302
  2. 9900302
  3. 9900302
  4. 9900302
  5. 9900302
  6. 9900302
  7. 9900302
  8. 9900302
  9. 9900302
  10. 9900302
  11. 9900302
  12. 9900302
  13. 9900302
  14. 9900302
  15. 9900302
  16. 9900302
  17. 9900302
  18. 9900302
  19. 9900302
  20. 9900302
  21. 9900302
  22. 9900302
  23. 9900302
  24. 9900302
  25. 9900302
  26. 9900302
  27. 9900302
  28. 9900302
  29. 9900302
  30. 9900302
  31. 9900302
  32. 9900302
  33. 9900302
  34. 9900302
Contact Seller

$8,150

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
196,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900302
  • Stock #: 346156
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7346156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 346156
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC and cruise control. This Cruze will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 196,000 KM
$8,150 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 139,987 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 86,000 KM
$22,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory