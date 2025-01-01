Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *AC*PWR WINDOWS* This Cargo Van will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-d344830f-7fff-6df3-e611-15cf888f0063></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2014 Dodge Cargo Van

94,209 KM

Details Description Features

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Cargo Van

Base

Watch This Vehicle
12634971

2014 Dodge Cargo Van

Base

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12634971
  2. 12634971
  3. 12634971
  4. 12634971
  5. 12634971
  6. 12634971
  7. 12634971
  8. 12634971
  9. 12634971
  10. 12634971
  11. 12634971
  12. 12634971
  13. 12634971
  14. 12634971
  15. 12634971
  16. 12634971
  17. 12634971
  18. 12634971
  19. 12634971
  20. 12634971
  21. 12634971
  22. 12634971
  23. 12634971
Contact Seller

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,209KM
VIN 2C4JRGAG4ER147076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,209 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *AC*PWR WINDOWS* This Cargo Van will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2020 Honda Ridgeline Sport AWD 156,749 KM $31,395 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 Ford Escape Hybrid SE AWD 77,800 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Ridgeline AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2022 Honda Ridgeline AWD 164,537 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Dodge Cargo Van